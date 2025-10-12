Eagles' A.J. Brown: No private meeting
By RotoWire Staff
There was no "private meeting" between Brown, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley as initially reported elsewhere, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. Instead, Brown saw Hurts and Barkley talking in the parking lot and walked over to join them.
This comes with the territory for a big market team that's the defending Super Bowl champs, but the drama surrounding the Eagles' key offensive players has been exhausting. It serves well to remember how the Eagles' offense was also off-kilter at this point in the season last year, too.
