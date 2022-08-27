Brown is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Dolphins with coach Nick Sirianni expected to sit Eagles starters, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brown's next game action will arrive Week 1 against the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 11. In his first season with the Eagles, the 2019 second-rounder is slated to log plenty of snaps and targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts while working alongside fellow wideout DeVonta Smith.