With the Eagles in line to rest key starters, Brown isn't expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Browns, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Zach Pascal, Britain Covey, John Hightower, Devon Allen and Deon Cain were the Philadelphia receivers spotted in uniform during warmups and it looks like they'll handle WR reps on Sunday.