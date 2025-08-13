Eagles' A.J. Brown: Not practicing Wednesday
Brown (hamstring) isn't in uniform for Wednesday's joint practice with the Browns, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Brown returned Sunday after missing a week, but he still hasn't been a full participant, making him highly unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game even if the Eagles use other starters against the Browns. There doesn't seem to be any concern about Brown's Week 1 availability at this point.