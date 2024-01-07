Brown (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest at the Giants, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Brown stayed on the turf for a spell after his first catch of the game near the end of the first quarter. Eagles trainers tended to him before he limped to the sideline and then went to the locker room. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reported that Brown's ACL seems to be intact, but further testing will determine the extent of the injury. For the time being, Brown's status for the wild-card round is up in the air, as is that of fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith (ankle), who's inactive Week 18.