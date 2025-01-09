Brown (knee/rest) didn't take part in practice Thursday.

After not being seen at the open part of Thursday's session, Brown officially went down as a non-participant, one day removed from logging a limited practice due to knee and rest. The absence may have been related to maintenance of the knee issue that has lingered since Week 16 prep, but there's an expectation from the Eagles that he'll be available for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Packers, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not Brown enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Philadelphia's playoff opener.