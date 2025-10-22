Brown missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but he's on track to play this Sunday against the Giants, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A return to practice Thursday would support the notion that Brown's hamstring injury is minor. There was no sign of trouble in Sunday's win at Minnesota, with Brown catching four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns while playing 92 percent of snaps and handling a 100 percent route share.