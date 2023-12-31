Brown finished with four receptions on five targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to Arizona.

Brown finished as the Eagles' leading receivier after DeVonta Smith (foot) held that honor by one yard over Brown in last week's win over the Giants. Philadelphia's entire passing attack posted low-volume numbers Sunday, resulting in a pedestrian fantasy score for Brown's managers. The star wideout could be in store for a bump in usage this upcoming week against the Giants after the aforementioned Smith was seen using crutches after injuring his right foot late in Sunday's loss.