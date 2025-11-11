Brown (hamstring) finished with two receptions on three targets for 13 yards in Monday's 10-7 win over the Packers.

Brown used the Eagles' bye week to recover from a hamstring injury that wound up costing him just one game on the schedule. The 28-year-old handled a full week of practice leading up to Monday's contest and showed no visible limitations running routes. The poor fantasy night was more the result of a grueling defensive battle that went scoreless for two-plus quarters. Brown will have a better opportunity to shine in a softer matchup at home against the Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.