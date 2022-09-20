Brown secured five of eight targets for 69 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 win over the Vikings on Monday night.

Brown was tied with Dallas Goedert for second in receptions on the night for the Eagles and led the way in targets, but unlike Week 1, he shared the wealth with fellow wideout DeVonta Smith, who finished with a team-high seven grabs. The big-bodied receiver also had a brief visit to the medical tent in the first half for an undisclosed issue per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but he returned to the game shortly thereafter. Brown and Jalen Hurts are clearly in sync two games into their working relationship, and despite the presence of other talented options in the air attack, the prized offseason addition should be set for another big role in a Week 3 divisional road clash with the Commanders.