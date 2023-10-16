Brown had seven receptions on nine targets for 131 yards in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Brown produced his fourth consecutive game with 125 or more receiving yards despite Philadelphia taking its first loss Sunday. The 26-year-old also finished as the Eagles leading receiver despite his nine targets finishing third behind teammates DeVonta Smith (11) and D'Andre Swift (10). Brown's big receiving day brought his season line up to 42/672/2, with the lack of touchdowns being the only possible criticism through six strong weeks. Look for Philly's top receiver to be featured against the Dolphins next week when the two star-studded teams face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 7