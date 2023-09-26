Brown caught nine of 14 targets for 131 yards in Monday's 25-11 win over Tampa Bay.

After being limited to 29 receiving yards in Week 2 against the Vikings, Brown gained 28 on Philadelphia's first pass of the game. That play set the tone for Brown's fourth game over 130 receiving yards since the start of last season. He easily led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while setting season highs in all three categories. Brown scored 11 touchdowns in 2022, but he's still looking for his first score of 2023 heading into a Week 4 home game against the Commanders.