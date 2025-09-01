Brown (hamstring) doesn't appear on the Eagles' injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

The same applies to DeVonta Smith (groin), which paves the way for the Eagles' top two wideouts to be available for Week 1 action. Brown, who is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded a 67/1,079/7 receiving line (on 97 targets) in 13 contests, is in line to continue in his key role in a Philadelphia passing offense that runs largely through him, Smith and TE Dallas Goedert.