Brown (teeth) practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's road matchup against Buffalo.

Brown had his wisdom teeth removed earlier this week, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but he's now resumed practicing in full after having been listed as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday. The star wideout looks on track to handle his usual role as one of Philadelphia's top playmakers on offense during Sunday's key showdown against the 11-4 Bills. Across his last five regular-season appearances, Brown is averaging seven catches for just over 95 receiving yards, with four scores in that span.