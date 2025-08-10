Brown (hamstring) returned to practice Sunday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

It remains to be seen whether Brown's able to participate limitations, but this nonetheless marks a significant step in the right direction as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for the past week. The Eagles have little reason to rush Brown's recovery process, and there have been no indications that his availability for the Sept. 4 regular-season opener against the Cowboys is in any danger.