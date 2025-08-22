Brown (hamstring) went through a pregame workout Friday, John Clark of NBC Philadelphia reports.

Brown has been managing a hamstring injury since the first week of August, with no indication so far that it's considered a threat to his Week 1 availability. Fantasy managers will feel much better if he returns to full practice participation soon, but Friday's video of the pregame workout suggests Brown's hamstring is feeling much better, running routes and catching passes at close to full speed.