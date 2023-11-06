Brown caught seven of nine targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys.

While Brown scored his fourth TD in the last three games on a four-yard toss from Jalen Hurts late in the third quarter, the wideout's production still felt a little disappointing after he'd set an NFL record by topping 125 receiving yards in six straight contests. Brown heads into the Eagles' bye on pace for nearly 1,900 yards on the season, keeping him within striking distance of Calvin Johnson's all-time record of 1,964, but he'll face a tough matchup on the other side of the break in a Week 11 Super Bowl rematch with Kansas City.