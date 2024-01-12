Brown (knee) was absent from Friday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Brown thus hasn't logged any on-field work since injuring his knee during the Eagles' Week 18 loss at the Giants, giving him one more chance to do so before the team potentially makes a ruling on his availability for Monday's wild-card game in Tampa Bay. He likely will do everything in his power to suit up in Philadelphia's postseason opener, but if Brown is limited or out, Julio Jones, Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus would be the candidates to get WR reps alongside DeVonta Smith.