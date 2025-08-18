Brown (hamstring) is not practicing Monday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Brown got in a handful of limited practices last week, but he's now been listed as a 'DNP' since last Wednesday. The Eagles continue to take a cautious approach to the star wide receiver's recovery, though he doesn't seem to be in consideration for the team's preseason finale against the Jets on Friday. At this stage, though, Philadelphia hasn't indicated any signs of concern about Brown's availability for Week 1 against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4.