Brown brought in six of nine targets for 80 yards in the Eagles' 34-17 loss to the Giants on Thursday night.

Brown finished second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets to Dallas Goedert for the Eagles on the night, tying a season high in catches as well. Brown also recorded his first catch of 20-plus yards since Week 3, and he extended his streak of games with at least eight targets to five contests. He has at least five receptions in four of the last five games, so, despite all the talk about his reduced role in the offense, the star wideout remains an integral figure in Philadelphia's air attack heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 19.