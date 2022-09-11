Brown brought in 10 of 13 targets for 155 yards in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions on Sunday.
The star wideout wasted no time making an impact in his first taste of regular-season action as a member of the Eagles, kickstarting his afternoon with four receptions for 62 yards on Philadelphia's second possession and going on to record game-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals. Brown had a game-long 54-yard grab for good measure, the particularly voluminous target share he enjoyed Sunday isn't necessarily to be the norm, considering fellow wideout DeVonta Smith was held without a catch on four targets and promising slot man Quez Watkins didn't log a single look. However, Brown will undoubtedly play another big role in a Week 2 home showdown against the Vikings on Monday night, Sept. 19.
More News
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Not targeted in Philly debut•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Dominating camp•
-
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Part of blockbuster trade to Philly•
-
Titans' A.J. Brown: In line to skip offseason workouts•