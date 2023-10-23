Brown hauled in 10 receptions on 15 targets for 137 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Dolphins.

Brown and the Eagles came out victorious in a primetime battle between conference contenders that featured two of the league's top wideouts Sunday. The 26-year-old bested Tyreek Hill's 11-88-1 receiving line for the Dolphins as both superstars led their respective teams with 15 targets apiece. Brown has now recorded at least 125 receiving yards in five consecutive games, tying an unofficial league record shared by Calvin Johnson (2012) and Pat Studstill (1966). Brown will look to become the sole holder of that honor if he can produce another monster receiving line against the Commanders next Sunday.