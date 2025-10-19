Brown brought in four of six targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Brown saw DeVonta Smith put together a spectacular 9-183-1 line on 11 targets to pace Philadelphia's air attack, but the former contributed on a markedly more efficient basis by recording grabs of 37, 26, 13 and 45 yards. The first two of those receptions went for touchdowns in the first and fourth quarter, respectively, while the final one came on third down with less than two minutes remaining and allowed the Eagles to run out the clock. Brown has between six and 10 targets over his last six games, and he's come alive in the last pair of contests with a 10-201-2 line in that span. Brown and the Eagles will be looking for a bit of revenge in Week 8, as a Giants team they just lost to in Week 6 pays a visit to Philadelphia next Sunday afternoon.