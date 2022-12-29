Brown (rest/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
The Eagles have held back-to-back walkthroughs this week, for which Brown has had a cap on his reps. Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that Brown was donning a compression sleeve on his left leg as he went through drills. Considering 'rest' was added next to Brown's name on Thursday's injury report, he may not be in any danger of sitting out Sunday against the Saints. Friday's report will reveal whether he has a designation ahead of that contest.