Brown (hamstring) will not participate in Saturday's training camp practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Brown continues to work through a hamstring injury, which caused him to observe Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals on the sidelines. He'll have two more opportunities to see preseason action ahead of the Eagles' regular-season opener against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. With Brown and Terrace Marshall (knee) sidelined, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith will continue to rotate in three-wideout sets with the first-team offense alongside DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.