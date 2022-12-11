Brown secured four of six targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Brown didn't come close to matching his stellar totals from the Week 13 win over his old Titans squad, but he still led the Eagles in receiving yards and secured his 10th touchdown of the season on a 33-yard grab just before the halfway point of the second quarter. Brown also eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season with Sunday's production, and he'll carry a three-game streak with at least one scoring reception into a Week 15 road battle versus the Bears.