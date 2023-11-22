Brown was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough by a thigh injury.
Through 11 weeks of the current campaign, Brown has avoided showing up on Eagles injury reports, but he now is dealing with a health concern as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown with the Bills. He may need to be listed as a full participant Thursday and/or Friday in order to avoid a designation for that contest.
