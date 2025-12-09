Brown finished with six receptions on 13 targets for 100 yards in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Brown paced the Eagles in targets and receiving production on Monday Night Football while posting his third 100-yard game in a row. The normally sure-handed receiver did leave some fantasy points on the table after committing drops on passes that hit him in the hands. One occurred on a beautifully-placed ball in the end zone, while a later drop directly resulted in one of QB Jalen Hurts' four interceptions in the overtime loss. After falling out of favor at times earlier in the schedule, Brown has garnered double-digit targets in four consecutive contests. The once disgruntled superstar is rounding into form just in time for the fantasy playoffs with a soft matchup against the Raiders on tap for Sunday.