Brown recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Steelers.

Brown scored each of Philadelphia's first three touchdowns, finding the end zone for 39, 27 and 29 yards. He narrowly missed another score early in the fourth quarter when he ripped off a 43-yard reception before being tackled at the three. All told, Brown topped 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 1 and brought his touchdown total on the campaign to five.