Brown (knee) called into Sports Radio 94WIP on Friday to shut down trade rumors and say that he wants to stay with the Eagles.

Brown took matters into his own hands after hearing trade rumors from Philadelphia media on the heels of the Eagles' late-season meltdown. He was clear about not wanting to be traded and not having any issues with QB Jalen Hurts, and Brown also mentioned feeling like the team's coaches were unfairly blamed for a disappointing 2023. All the same, Philadelphia will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball in 2024, having hired Kellen Moore for the offense and Vic Fangio for the defense. Assuming he's right about the trade rumors being bogus, Brown will remain a central figure in the offense for the second season of his four-year, $100 million extension. The knee injury that kept him out of a wild-card loss to Tampa Bay isn't expected to impact his preparations for 2024, and Brown figures to be taken late in the first round or early in the second round of most fantasy drafts, just as he was last summer.