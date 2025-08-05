Eagles' A.J. Brown: Watching another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) is not participating in practice Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Brown continues to attend practice as an observer, per Berman, rather than participating in the sort of rehab program that might indicate a more serious injury. All indications are that the Eagles are simply taking a cautious approach to the star wideout's health, with the team's Week 1 matchup against Dallas still roughly one month away.