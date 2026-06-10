Eagles' A.J. Epenesa: Inks deal with Philly

Epenesa (undisclosed) signed with the Eagles on Wednesday.

Epenesa reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Browns in late March, but Cleveland ultimately backed out of the deal following his physical. He now appears to have moved past whatever issue was uncovered, as he's been brought in by the Eagles. The 2020 second-round pick from Iowa appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Bills last year, recording 32 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and four passes defensed, with two interceptions. Now in Philadelphia, Epenesa will likely operate as one of the team's top reserve edge rushers during the 2026 season.