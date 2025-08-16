Woods was carted from the sideline to the locker room during Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's unclear when Woods suffered the injury or the nature of it, but it appears his day is done after he was taken to the locker room. An update on his injury should be provided by the Browns once he undergoes further tests. He did not record a tackle prior to leaving Saturday's game.