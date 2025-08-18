Woods (illness) practiced in a limited fashion Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After being carted into the locker room during Saturday's preseason game against Cleveland, Woods was on the field for practice Monday, but didn't fully participate. The 24-year-old has recorded two tackles in the preseason so far. He is trying to make an NFL roster for the first time as he has yet to appear in a regular-season game since being signed by the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024.