Zaruba signed a three-year contract with the Eagles on Monday, ESPN's Tim McManus reports.
Zaruba, a Canadian-born rugby star, only began training for the NFL when his own season ended in May before being given a tryout by the Eagles a few weeks ago. He's likely competing with Anthony Denham and Billy Brown for one roster spot.
