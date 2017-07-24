Zaruba signed a three-year contract with the Eagles on Monday, ESPN's Tim McManus reports.

Zaruba, a Canadian-born rugby star, only began training for the NFL when his own season ended in May before being given a tryout by the Eagles a few weeks ago. He's likely competing with Anthony Denham and Billy Brown for one roster spot.

