Eagles' Adam Zaruba: Signs contract with Philadelphia
Zaruba signed a three-year contract Monday with the Eagles, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Zaruba, a Canadian-born rugby star, only began training for the NFL when his own season ended in May. He apparently impressed the Eagles during a tryout a few weeks ago, and will be given the opportunity to compete with Anthony Denham and Billy Brown for one available roster spot at tight end.
