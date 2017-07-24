Zaruba signed a three-year contract Monday with the Eagles, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Zaruba, a Canadian-born rugby star, only began training for the NFL when his own season ended in May. He apparently impressed the Eagles during a tryout a few weeks ago, and will be given the opportunity to compete with Anthony Denham and Billy Brown for one available roster spot at tight end.

