Jackson (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Jackson suffered a concussion in Week 7 versus Minnesota and wasn't able to play in Week 8 against the Giants. The Eagles' Week 9 bye appears to have give Jackson enough time to show improvement, though it's unclear if he's cleared concussion protocol to this point. If not, he'll need to do so in order to be eligible to play Monday against Green Bay.

