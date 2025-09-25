Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Begins Week 4 with DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.
Jackson had to make an early exit due to a groin injury in Sunday's win over the Rams and wasn't able to go back into the contest. He'll likely need to return to practice in some capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance of playing Sunday versus Tampa Bay. If Jackson is forced to miss that game, Kelee Ringo could be asked to start at cornerback.
More News
-
Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Exits with groin injury•
-
Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Logs seven tackles in Philly debut•
-
Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Competing with Ringo•
-
Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Heading to Philadelphia•
-
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Reverts to rotational role in 2024•
-
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: All set for Week 9 return•