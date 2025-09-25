default-cbs-image
Jackson (groin) didn't practice Wednesday.

Jackson had to make an early exit due to a groin injury in Sunday's win over the Rams and wasn't able to go back into the contest. He'll likely need to return to practice in some capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance of playing Sunday versus Tampa Bay. If Jackson is forced to miss that game, Kelee Ringo could be asked to start at cornerback.

