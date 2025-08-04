Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Monday that the position battle between Jackson and Kelee Ringo for a starting cornerback role "is close," Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation reports.

Jackson has a massive edge in experience with 82 regular-season NFL starts compared to Ringo's five, but the 29-year-old Jackson's best football is likely behind him while Ringo is heading into his third NFL season at age 23. They have been rotating at the outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell, while Cooper DeJean works in the slot. The competition between Jackson and Ringo will likely be sorted out in the preseason, which begins for Philadelphia on Thursday against the Bengals.