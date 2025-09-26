Jackson (groin) is doubtful to play in Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Jackson was limited at practice on Thursday and Friday, but he now appears to be set to miss Week 4 while nursing a groin injury. In his absence, Parry Nickerson and Kelee Ringo stand to see an increase in workload at cornerback against Tampa Bay.