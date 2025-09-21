Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Exits with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a groin injury.
Jackson went to the blue medical tent to have his groin injury evaluated to determine whether he can return. Jakorian Bennett has come into the game at corner and will see an uptick in playing time for as long as Jackson is out of the game.
