Jackson (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Jackson suffered a groin injury during the Eagles' Week 3 win over the Rams, which limited him to just 38 defensive snaps. He's trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's practice, and Friday's injury report will shed some light on his status heading into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. With Jakorian Bennett (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Kelee Ringo and Parry Nickerson would be in line to see more snaps at outside corner if Jackson is not cleared to play.