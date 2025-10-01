Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Limited on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Jackson missed last Sunday's win over the Bucs, but a limited session to start the week would seem to put the veteran cornerback on track to return for Week 5 against the Broncos. Jackson has played in three games this season and has logged 13 tackles (nine solo) and two pass breakups on 66 percent of the defensive snaps.
