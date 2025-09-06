Jackson registered seven tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Jackson beat out Kelee Ringo for the second starting outside corner job opposite Quinyon Mitchell in training camp. Jackson finished Thursday's game with the second most tackles on the Eagles behind Zack Baun (nine), though part of the former's tackle count was due to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense targeting Jackson in the passing game, especially when he was lined up across CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Jackson will be in for another tough test in the Eagles' Week 2 contest against the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 14 in a Super Bowl LIX rematch.