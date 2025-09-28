Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Sitting out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday at Tampa Bay.
Jackson made an early exit from last Sunday's win against the Rams due to a groin injury, which eventually left him doubtful for Week 4 action after he managed just two limited practices. Now that Jackson officially is out for this Sunday's game, Kelee Ringo is the best bet among cornerbacks on the Eagles' active roster to get the spot start on the outside.
