Eagles' Adoree' Jackson: Upgrades to full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Jackson was unable to play in the Eagles' Week 4 win over the Buccaneers due to a groin injury that he sustained against the Rams in Week 3. He opened the week as a limited practice participant Wednesday, but his ability to practice without restrictions Thursday indicates that he should make his return against the Broncos on Sunday. Jackson's return would lead to a drop in defensive snaps for 2023 fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo.
