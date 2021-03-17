Killins (undisclosed) signed a two-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Killins suited up in just one game as a rookie with the Eagles. In that contest, he lost 12 yards on his only carry but caught his lone target for a two-yard gain. The UCF product will add depth in the Eagles' backfield, but Miles Sanders (knee) and Boston Scott should take on a bulk of the responsibility in 2021. In turn, Killins will have to battle for a roster spot during the offseason program and training camp.