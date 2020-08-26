Coach Doug Peterson said Wednesday that Killins has been getting "a lot of reps" with Miles Sanders (lower body) sidelined, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Killins appears to be one of the beneficiaries after Sanders suffered a lower-body injury during training camp last week. Killins - an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida - totaled 21 touchdowns across three seasons in college. The fact that he's earning first-team reps is a strong sign that he'll make the roster at the least, but still has a ways to go to make a meaningful contribution from a fantasy perspective.