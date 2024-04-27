The Eagles selected Smith in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

Smith (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) is a short but stocky receiver who showed a fair amount of promise throughout his Texas A&M career. Given his build it's unlikely that Smith will play much on the boundary in the NFL, but as a horizontally-oriented slot type he might surprise some with his playmaking ability. Although a fifth-year player Smith was productive during his true freshman and sophomore seasons, so he's already proven that his standout production was not due to any age advantage. Smith should push for slot reps on offense and the punt returner role on special teams for the Eagles.