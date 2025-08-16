Smith caught both his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 22-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

The 2024 fifth-round pick connected with rookie QB Kyle McCord for a nine-yard score late in the second quarter, the Eagles' final points of the afternoon. Smith is in a dogfight with Terrace Marshall and Darius Cooper for the final one or two spots on the wideout depth chart, but it's not a role likely to have much fantasy value in an offense where touches are dominated by Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith.